The July 20 edition of the Waverly Democrat incorrectly spelled the named of Kaden Emerson in the article “2023 Bremer County Fair brings in new rodeo, familiar fun for families.” Waverly Newspapers regrets the error. Waverly Newspapers strives for accuracy in its reporting and when an error is made, it is corrected expeditiously. Please call us at 352-3334 or email news@waverlynewspapers.com or editorcft@gmail.com.

Tags