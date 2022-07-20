Editor’s Note: The July 14 edition of the Waverly Democrat erroneously switched the names of Stacy Lahr and Taylor Bouska under their photographs in the article “Waverly Health Center Names May/June Spotlight on Values Award Winners, 2nd Quarter Provider Winner.” Their names have been correctly attributed in the online edition of the story.
Waverly Newspapers regrets the error.
