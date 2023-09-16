SUMNER - After rolling through non-district play, the Sumner-Fredericksburg Cougar football team had a tough test against Dike-New Hartford.
S-F started the game off with the ball and they converted a fourth down on the opening drive, but D-NH forced a punt and they started their drive on the 28-yard line.
Late in the first quarter, Noah Henderson pinned a punt perfectly on the Wolverines' own 8-yard line and on the first play of the drive, Jesse Jones found his way through the line and he strip-sacked the quarterback, allowing Jaxon Willems to recover the fumble in the endzone.
S-F used some trickery on the point after attempt and found their way in for the 8-0 lead with 2:10 left in the first quarter.
The Wolverines marched down the field on their next drive to end the first quarter and with 9:47 left in the half, D-NH's Colin Meester found Carson Castillo for an 18-yard touchdown pass and after the PAT, the Cougars still led 8-7.
Meester got D-NH on the board once again with 3:39 left in half after a goal line quarterback sneak and the Wolverines took a 14-8 lead.
With 1:20 remaining in the first half, Jaymison Howard laid-out for an interception, but the Cougars weren't able to find the endzone and D-NH led 14-8 at the break.
After receiving the second half kickoff, the Wolverines went marching down the field. In total, they took over five minutes off the clock and settled for a 28-yard field goal from Cole McCumber to go ahead 17-8.
S-F had a few good looks on offense throughout the rest of the third quarter, but none were able to find the endzone and D-NH took their 17-8 lead into the final quarter.
D-NH's Noah Borcherding extended the lead after an eight-yard touchdown rush on the outside and with just 8:51 to play in the game, the Cougars trailed 24-8.
Willems found a big hole for a long rush, but near midfield, a Wolverine defender Peanut Punched the ball out of his hands and D-NH recovered the fumble.
With 10 seconds left in the game, Davis Van Sickle found Willems in the endzone for a three-yard touchdown pass, but the two-point conversion was no good and the Wolverines went on to win 24-14.
The loss was the first of the season for the Cougars. They sit at 3-1 on the year and 0-1 in district play.
S-F will travel to MFL MarMac next week.
Sumner-Fredericksburg.... 8 0 0 6 - 15
Dike-New Hartford............ 0 14 3 7 - 24