During Monday night’s study session, the Waverly City Council discussed the aesthetics of the Bremer Ave. Bridge.
No voting took place at the meeting.
Construction on the bridge is expected to start after bid letting in Oct. 2023.
Councilman Rodney Drenkow, who represents Ward 3, led the discussion.
Drenkow took members of the council and those in attendance through an Iowa DOT presentation on integral designs that will be factored into the bridge options.
First Drenkow gave an overall review of the bridge, which would now consist of a bridge divider separating pedestrians from vehicles. This adaptation offers more safety to both vehicles and pedestrians, rather than the current steel divider.
The other new staple of the bridge would be the overlooks which would jut out from the bridge allowing people to look out over the bridge and remove themselves from the walking path.
According to the presentation, the new Bremer Ave. Bridge over the Cedar River will be 349 feet long and 74 feet wide with a 54-foot-wide roadway, a 10-foot-wide trail along the north, and an eight-foot-wide sidewalk along the south. The east abutment will wrap the existing bridge abutment and flood wall foundations to avoid disturbing the existing riverbank support system. Two new “tee” type piers will open the view underneath the bridge, and the fascia beams are proposed to be painted to complement the brick buildings overlooking the river.
The purpose of the discussion was the get a feel for the leanings of the council.
The first item in discussion was railing designs, of which there were five options.
The railings are proposed to be side mounted to the bridge deck for the best appearance and for ease of trail and sidewalk maintenance.
The preferred option for this aesthetic was titled “flow”, which was preferred because of its closeness to the design of the Kohlmann Park Amphitheater which also has a similar curved design.
Next-up in the discussion were the traffic barriers separating pedestrians from vehicles. The council unanimously agreed that the brick dividers were the safest and best-looking option.
According to the presentation, the bridge will have four pedestrian overlooks, located above each end of the two supporting piers. The railing used at the overlook is an opportunity for a different railing design, particularly one that maximizes views of the river and of the dam from the bridge. A stainless-steel cable railing could be used for this purpose. Additionally, the structural support underneath the overlook can include a column extending up and through the deck that could support a future City of Waverly vertical shading structure, artwork, or other structure. In the initial installation, these columns could serve as small tables for the convenience of pedestrians.
The council discarded the idea of a shaded structure and tables on the overlooks. As for the design of the overlooks, the council agreed that an ellipse overlook would be the best aesthetic and matched the Kohlmann Amphitheater and the flow design of the bars presented earlier.
Lastly on the list of the 20-minute discussion was the lighting of the bridge.
According to the presentation, the City of Waverly is planning to supply ornamental light poles and fixtures on the new bridge to match existing fixtures along Bremer Avenue. These will be mounted onto deck extensions at several locations on both sides of the bridge. In addition, the city has asked the Iowa DOT to accommodate bridge-mounted floodlight fixtures for illumination of the dam. These will be mounted to the deck edge along the north side of the bridge and will be accessed through lockable panels within the pedestrian railing system for ease of maintenance.
The only item up for discussion regarding lights were the panels allowing access to the flood lights illuminating the dam. The council agreed that if the Iowa DOT was offering to have maintenance panels with a W carved out installed onto the bridge, the council agreed to let the DOT do that.
At the time of publication, the pictures detailing this future project are on display on a photo board in the lobby of the Waverly City Hall.