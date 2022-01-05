Dissolving the Ball Diamond Task Force was on Monday’s Waverly City Council agenda, Mayor Adam Hoffman said, in case “someone wanted to change the motion to keep it in place.”
Hoffman quoted a city ordinance that says task forces dissolve at the end of the year if they’re not renewed.
Council approved its dissolution on a 6-0 vote, with Ward 2 Councilwoman Julie Meyers absent.
Moreover, the mayor reviewed the next steps and replied to Ward 5 Councilman Tim Kangas that the city will “absolutely” be commemorating the task force.
The city Leisure Services will continue to work with former Ball Diamond task force Chair Jeremy Langner, who Hoffman said has been “instrumental” in fundraising.
Former Mayor Dean Soash took the mic and acknowledged the non-city members of the Ball Diamond Task Force who were appointed July 15, 2019: Langner, co-chair Chuck Brittain, Charlie Heyer, Jennifer Nus, Tina Miller, Josh Petersen and Kevin Miller. Many of them are parents, some of whom advocated for differently-abled children. Soash said some of those children have already made use of the Miracle Field.
In two years, Soash said, the Cedar River Park complex has taken shape.
“It’s to the leadership of this committee, the fundraising that’s gone into it, the youth of Waverly have waited since late 1990s, early 2000s for a project such as this,” Soash said. He expressed hopes it will be used for softball, also.
“When I went to the open house in the fall, what a complex!” Soash said. “I think Waverly will be able to host tournaments of all kinds and it will be nice to see parking lots full of cars at some point.
“I hope each and every one that’s on the task force and members of the council can drive by and say ‘I had a hand in that and it’s a great success,’” Soash said.
Kangas put the onus on the city.
“I would hope we have something to commemorate their service as well,” Kangas said, echoing Soash’s praise of the commission.
Hoffman said the city will “absolutely” be getting to that.
At-Large Councilman Matt Schneider acknowledged the difficulty of large projects and credited the task force for how quickly the project came together.