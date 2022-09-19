Waverly City Council voted to purchase the Waverly Golf & Country Club’s property and real estate for $108,000 in their meeting on Monday, Sept. 12, by a vote of 6-0 with Anne Rathe absent.

Despite the agreement to purchase the club including the stipulation that “the City will build a new pro shop and facility on the current site” and that “the new facility will include a bar and restaurant as well as liquor sales” according to documents provided to City Council, City Administrator James Bronner stressed during the meeting that the City does not have any plans to compete with local businesses in the food industry.