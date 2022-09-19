Waverly City Council voted to purchase the Waverly Golf & Country Club’s property and real estate for $108,000 in their meeting on Monday, Sept. 12, by a vote of 6-0 with Anne Rathe absent.
Despite the agreement to purchase the club including the stipulation that “the City will build a new pro shop and facility on the current site” and that “the new facility will include a bar and restaurant as well as liquor sales” according to documents provided to City Council, City Administrator James Bronner stressed during the meeting that the City does not have any plans to compete with local businesses in the food industry.
“It is not going to be a bar establishment,” Bronner said. “It is not going to be a restaurant. It is going to be a food and beverage service for a golf course. Simple as that.”
Council member Tim Kangas clarified that the main difference between the new golf facilities and other businesses will be in size.
“We’re not talking about having a full service restaurant,” Kangas said. “It’s more for the golfers coming off the course or making the turn, getting a burger, getting a brat.”
“It’s more in line with being a concession stand,” said council member Rodney Drenkow.
Bronner agreed with Kangas and Drenkow’s assessments.
“Any course in the state of Iowa, and I’ve played a lot of them, you have some kind of beverage, some kind of food,” Bronner said. “You’re not gonna stop your round in the middle, go downtown, get a burger and fries, come back, have a drink, and finish your round. It’s not gonna happen. This is not a destination restaurant, this is not a facility we’re going to rent, this is not anything like that. It is us getting to utilize all the amenities of a course that we should have had long ago, in my opinion. This allows us to compete with other golf courses because right now we don’t have that ability.”
According to Bronner, the sales of food and beverage can make the difference for a golf course’s bottom line.
“Right now, when we push for tournament after tournament, we are taking care of the grounds,” he said. “We are paying for the grounds to be put back together, but there’s no revenue being generated from food and beverages, which is where the margin sits. So we’ve been supplementing this enterprise for as long as it’s been there, by keeping the course in the shape it is, making it playable. So is that really fair going forward?”
Bronner also made the clarification during Monday’s meeting that the stipulation saying that “the City will build a new pro shop and facility on the current site” does not require the city to build a new facility, only that if they do build one, it must be on the current site.
“That stipulation is that it has to be done on the site, not that it has to be done,” Bronner said. “If you look at the building on site, I don’t know if it’s going to be conducive to continue to use it long-term, but if it does have to be redone or demolished it would be on that same site. So it was not committing to building a new structure, but if something needs to be built, that would be the location. There’s been a lot of misinterpretation of that.”
When pressed by council member Brian Birgen about the seemingly unambiguous nature of the agreement’s requirement, Bronner stated that the agreement doesn’t specify a date by which a new facility must be built, adding that it could be decades later.
“Okay, so maybe it’ll be in 50 years before we actually do that,” Birgen clarified.
City Council also clarified that once the Country Club is purchased, any employees working there will be bound by the municipal employees handbook, like any other city workers.
With the purchase approved, the city is committing to maintaining an 18-hole golf course, paying the country club’s outstanding debt, up to $108,000 and establishing the sale of food and beverage on the course.
Under the proposed agreement, personal cart usage on the course will be allowed, and rental space for personal carts will be provided as well. Daytime and evening golf leagues will be available. Services will remain open during any building projects.
The sale will allow the country club to complete operations through the end of the 2022 calendar year before transitioning into the new arrangement with the city when the club is closed, as usual, from January through the beginning of March.
“Going forward we’ll run it as any other city facility,” Bronner said.