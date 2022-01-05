Waverly City Council set three public hearings for Feb. 21 on street and alley work available for bid, when it met Monday.
At the hearings, the council will review plans, contracts and estimates for the approximately $1.5 million Cedar Lane reconstruction project (northern part), $173,000 Well 5 reconfiguration project, and $60,000 reconstruction of the 100 block of West Bremer Alley.
The council also accepted golf course season pass 3-5% increases in prices and fees recommended by the Golf Commission. Season passes increased by $15 for most age groups, except college students, whose pass is up $10, and high-school, whose pass is unchanged, per council documents. Season lease of golf carts is also up by $15 for families and singles.
CEDAR LANE NORTH
The Cedar Lane reconstruction plans, specs, form of contract and estimated cost are on file in the city engineering office. The bid letting will be Feb. 8, with tentative award of contract at the Feb. 21 meeting, after the public hearing.
City Engineer Mike Cherry detailed the plans in a memo for the Jan. 3 council meeting.
The northern portion of Cedar Lane is now being bid for reconstruction, specifically from the north side of Brown Lane to Horton Road, an arc-shaped span on the map. The project includes reconstructing one block of Fifth Street Northeast from Cedar Lane to Garner Drive and one block of Evans Street from Cedar Lane to Emery Drive.
Roadway reconstruction is anticipated in spring and summer 2022, proposed in full-depth precast concrete. It is part of the city’s five-year capital improvement plan for maintaining high-traffic streets.
The preliminary estimated total project cost is $1,544,168, per the city memo. This includes $318,000 culvert replacement work done mainly in fall 2021 and $1,027,000 estimate of roadway cost, plus up to $149,100 design fees from Snyder & Associates Inc. and $50,000 project administration from the city.
Funds available include $50,000 left over from the Cedar Lane reconstruction (south) fund balance; $1.15 million in current-year bond proceeds; and $345,000 in taxes such as road use and local option and potentially transfers in.
Once it reopens, it will form a local detour around the Bremer Avenue Bridge to downtown, which is slated for replacement in 2023-24.
WELL 5 — The council set a public hearing to review the Well 5 Reconfiguration 2022 project plans, contract and cost estimate. The total preliminary cost estimate is $173,200, which includes design by WHKS up to $28,200, construction (estimated at $125,000), and administration and inspection by the city at an estimated $20,000.
This project involves reconfiguring the external piping for Well 5, which currently serves low elevation zones, to allow the facility to serve both the high elevation and low-elevation pressure zones to ensure reliability in the city water supply system, Cherry wrote in a Jan. 3 council memo. Currently wells 5 and 6 serve the low-elevation zone and wells 7 and 8 serve the high-elevation zone. The capacity of Well 7 is insufficient to serve the high-elevation zone community during the summer if well 8 would require maintenance or would have a water quality issue, such as seasonally high nitrate levels.
“Wells 7 and 8 have nitrate levels that are near the maximum allowed level but are still within the Iowa DNR limits,” Cherry wrote.
This aligns with three city plans, the January 2020 water distribution modeling and evaluation report, the October 2011 comprehensive plan, and the June 2009 hazard mitigation plan on drinking water quality.
WEST BREMER ALLEY — The council set a public hearing on a project reconstructing the south-side alley in the 100 block of West Bremer Avenue. The total preliminary cost estimate is $59,230, including $10,000 for design, administration and inspection, to be funded from capital improvement project funds. The work is in keeping with the October 2011 city comprehensive plan update. The bid-letting will be Feb. 8, with a public hearing and tentative award of the project on Feb. 21.
“Glad to see that moving forward,” Ward 2 Councilman Rod Drenkow said.
In other news:
• Council approved the mayoral reappointment of Police Chief Richard Pursell to the Bremer County E911 Service Board for a term ending in January 2023.
• It appointed Ward 5 Councilman Tim Kangas as mayor pro tem for next year.
• Council liaisons to boards and commissions were approved with changes to Public Safety Board appointments. Ward 2 Councilwoman Julie Meyers will replace Ward 4 Councilwoman Heather Beaufore on that board, joining Drenkow, who continues to serve. Mayor Adam Hoffman will serve as an alternate.