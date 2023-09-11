Tim Kangas, the representative with the longest record on the Waverly City Council, is running for mayor.
Now in the middle of his fourth term representing Ward 5, he believes the time is right for him to run for the leadership role in city government.
Mayor Adam Hoffman has said he would not seek a third term.
Candidates for office have until Sept. 21 to file papers in order to be included in the ballot for the Nov. 7 election.
Kangas, 51, said his 14 years on the council have amply prepared him to take on the role, if elected.
He said his goal as mayor would be to help the council and city staff to accomplish the big projects that the city is about to undertake– the rail trail bridge replacement and the pool, along with the upgrade of Memorial Park, and the city golf course.
“I like to think of them as two and a half projects,” he said.
Both are costly, he said, but both would have to be tackled by the council because both are outdated. Kangas said that the projects might have to be broken down to smaller parts in order to make them financially manageable, but the need is there.
“For now, the bridge is still functioning, but it is aging,” he said. “The boards on the top part aren’t as bad as the underneath structure.”
He said that if there is another flood event, similar to the 2008 500-year flood, the bridge may be washed away.
“With Mother Nature, you never know,” he said.
The pool, he added, has been dated for quite some time.
“What we have really done there, is put a Bandaid on it for a few years, but it is past its life.”
Kangas is the talent development coordinator for fifth-through-12th grades in the Mason City School District, a position he took in 2020.
If elected, he will become Waverly’s 52nd mayor. As a councilman, he has worked with four mayors – Bob Brunkhorst, Chuck Infelt, Dean Soash and Adam Hoffman.
If he wins the mayoral election, the Ward 5 seat will need to be filled for the remainder of his term. In the past, the council has had a special election to fill seats vacated prior to the expiration of a term. Kangas said this is a good practice to be followed even though the council also has the option of appointing a person as well.
Kangas said that serving on the council has allowed him to learn from the ground how local government works, and also taught him valuable lessons about productive approaches to problem solving, such as compromise and understanding the positions and arguments of other sides and proponents.
“I have shown that I can buck the trend as far as not being afraid to voice an opposite viewpoint, but it doesn’t mean that I am not willing to work with others to get done what needs to get done.”
He said he does not plan on having a formal campaign committee in the traditional sense with fundraising or yard signs. He added he may do occasional door knocking, time permitting.
His main reason for taking this approach to his bid for office is this: Waverly has seen him in action for three and a half terms, he said, and residents know what to expect from him– he is a good listener, speaks his mind and knows when to make compromises and concessions in order to get the job done.
If elected, he noted, he would not have a vote on any issue, as the mayor’s job is to lead the council through the process, but cannot vote.
“I have a lot of experience and that would allow for a smooth transition,” he said.