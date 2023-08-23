Matthew Schneider, who currently holds one of Waverly City Council’s two at-large seats, will not seek reelection after his term ends later this year.
Schneider’s departure from the council comes after a four-year term that saw significant change in the city, he told Waverly Newspapers.
“Finishing the ball diamonds at the Cedar River Park, and starting the process for an overhaul of our parks have been significant accomplishments,” Schneider said. “The biggest change that I have witnessed in the past four years is a council that communicates well with the public and works with city staff to provide the public with what they are asking for. I’m also pleased that we’ve taken a more cautious approach to debt, when I got on council our debt capacity was over 70% and we have that down now close to 50%.”
Schneider listed the redo of the swimming pool and Memorial Park as significant projects that still have yet to be done, and noted that both were likely to take multiple phases. He also urged future members of the city council to listen to both the public and city staff and to be careful with the dollars that they spend.
“The next council is going to be challenged with continuing to improve our amenities (like the parks),” Schneider said. “I also think the next council should take notice of the inflationary environment that we continue to be stuck in and rethink all expenses.”
Schneider was elected in the fall of 2019, and helped to guide the city through the COVID-19 pandemic. Today, in hindsight, he has expressed some regret about how the pandemic was handled.
“One thing I would have done is approach that differently,” he said. “I’m not sure any of that could have been avoided, but the fear could have been dialed down.”
Ultimately, Schneider’s decision not to run for reelection has more to do with his businesses than anything else. He is the owner of Neighborhood Home in Waverly, Evansdale, West Union and Decorah.
“My businesses are going to take a big commitment in the coming years and I need to have my focus on that,” he said. “The city is in a real great place right now.”