Summit pipeline map

Summit Carbon Solutions is suing Story County over local efforts to regulate the construction of a planned carbon dioxide pipeline.

 Iowa Utilities Board exhibit

Summit Carbon Solutions, which hopes to build a pipeline to transport carbon dioxide across Iowa, is suing Story County to block efforts to regulate the pipeline’s construction and location.

Summit filed a lawsuit Monday in U.S. District Court for Southern District of Iowa against the Story County Board of Supervisors. The company is alleging the locally elected county supervisors are attempting to impose on the project “public safety” requirements that are the exclusive province of federal regulators.