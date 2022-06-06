Bremer County plans to buy land from the Bremer County Fair Association for the construction of a new building that would house two county agencies, the Emergency Management Agency and the Public Health Department.
The idea is to consolidate the space in order to allow the agencies to serve the residents better by housing under the same roof their staff, services and storage.
The area where the building will be constructed is located off of 39th Street, north of Titan Machinery, where the Bremer County Fair Association is now moving dirt for Phase 1 of the relocation of the fair, said Roy Petersen, the facilities manager for the fair who is chairing the new site development.
Supervisor Dewey Hildebrandt told Waverly Newspapers on Monday, that the board planned to buy 1.2 acres of land from the fair association in order to construct the building there.
Hildebrandt said the board had offered to pay $36,487 for the land. He estimated that up to $1 million of federal funds would be used for infrastructure and the new building.
The needs for a joint building have been growing, and now federal funds made available through the American Rescue Plan Act, intended to mitigate some of the lost revenue during the pandemic, would allow the county to pay for the construction.
The county anticipates receiving about $4,860,621 in federal funds through the program.
On May 9, 2022, the board voted to add a grant for infrastructure of the fairgrounds as part of the projects which will be addressed with the ARPA monies.
An advisory committee, created on June 21, 2021, was tasked with evaluating projects that would be eligible for ARPA funding. The committee presented to the board of supervisors its recommendations on Nov. 1, 2021, according to board minutes.
The EMA/Public Health Building is at the top of that list, according to Jan. 3, 2022, board minutes. Other projects listed in the minutes include will the replacement of the air handler units at the courthouse, buying backup generators for the courthouse and the Drexler Building, partial funding of the public safety communications systems upgrade and other grants to organizations that meet the ARPA requirements, according to the Jan. 3, 2022 board minutes.
EMA/Public Health Building rationale
A consolidated building would enhance the county’s ability to respond to big scale events, such as health emergencies or natural disasters like floods or tornadoes, said Kip Ladage, the county’s Emergency Management/Risk manager.
Further access to the building, which will be located at the fairgrounds on the east side of Waverly, would be an asset for the public, officials said.
Currently, the EMA is located at the Law Center and the equipment, including mobile trailers for command and shelter, are stored in other buildings around the county, making it difficult to mobilize.
The Public Health Department is located at 403 Third Street, SE, and limited space has forced the department to hold some of its programs through the Black Hawk County Public Health Department, said Bremer County Health Department Administrator Lindley Sharp.
The board voted 2-1, with Dewey Hildebrandt and Tim Neil affirming, and Ken Kammeyer voting no, to sign a letter of support and commitment to the Bremer County Fair Association, according to May 16, 2022, minutes of the meeting.
The county currently does not have a space to address a disaster of big proportions, Hildebrandt said.
Sharp, the administrator of Bremer County Public Health Department, said she is excited about the project.
“I am thrilled that one of the proposed projects to be funded under the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding awarded to Bremer County is a new combined Bremer County Emergency Management and Public Health building,” she said in an email to the newspaper. “Our current public health office space has served us well but lacks storage, clinical, and meeting space for all of our public health programs and emergency management needs. The new office space location being discussed is also an ideal location for mass medical countermeasure dispensing strategies in the event of a public health or emergency incident.”
Ladage, the EMA coordinator, said that the responders’ needs that emerged during the coronavirus pandemic further highlight the importance of having such a building.
“It will work as a group training facility for emergency management,” Ladage said of the building’s many uses. “It will not be sitting empty waiting for a disaster.”