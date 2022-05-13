An investigation into allegations of sexual assault led to the arrest of a married couple at their home, according to Adam DeCamp, Special Agent in Charge of the Iowa Department of Public Safety.
Dustin and Sara Flaherty of Oskaloosa were charged with multiple counts of Sexual Abuse. The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation and the Oskaloosa Police Department conducted the joint investigation into allegations of sexual assaults committed by the couple.
Dustin Flaherty, 41, was charged with Conspiracy to Commit Sexual Abuse, a Class C felony, Sexual Abuse in the Third Degree, a Class C felony, and two counts of Sexual Abuse in the Second Degree, a Class B felony.
Sara Flaherty, 40, was charged with Conspiracy to Commit Sexual Abuse, a Class C felony, Sexual Abuse in the Third Degree, a Class C felony, two counts of Sexual Abuse in the Second Degree, and Class B felony, and Drug Distribution to a Person Under the Age of Eighteen, a class B felony.
Dustin and Sara Flaherty were processed into the Mahaska County Jail. The investigation remains ongoing.