A man and woman who sold fentanyl in the Dubuque, Iowa area, pled guilty on November 30, 2022, and December 6, 2022, in federal court in Cedar Rapids, according to the United States Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Iowa.

 Fallon Christina Murphy, age 25, pled guilty to conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance and Jose Soto-Guzman, age 47, pled guilty to distribution of a controlled substance near a protected location and possession of a firearm by a felon.