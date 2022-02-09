A black angus cow who had escaped from a trailer taking it to its new home in Frederika from the Waverly Sale Barn ended up in Kohlmann Park on Wednesday morning.
The animal was reunited with its owner after a two-hour ordeal, causing some disruptions to traffic in the area around the park.
The incident did not present any danger to the public, Waverly Police Chief Rich Pursell told Waverly Newspapers Wednesday afternoon.
Dispatchers received a call around 11 a.m. about a cow wandering in someone’s backyard in the northwest part of town, Pursell said.
Two policemen and a DNR officer were dispatched to handle the situation and by the time they got there, the cow was already in the park.
There, with the help of eight residents, the officers eventually herded it into the trailer of its owner.
The man realized the cow was missing only after he arrived at his farm, and it took awhile for police to figure out whose property the animal was.
The cow kicked the back of the trailer, unbeknownst to the owner, Pursell told the paper.
The officers and the citizens tried to prevent it from reaching Bremer Avenue, which is a state highway and a major thoroughfare through town.
Eventually, the cow cooperated, and was herded back into the trailer around the 600 block of Fifth Avenue Northwest.
A couple of years ago, a bull had been spotted in the vicinity of West Cedar Elementary, and eventually had to be put down. Before that, a goat was “on the lamb” before it was eventually captured at Walston-Hoover Stadium.
Phil Trimble, one of the residents who helped with traffic, said he was surprised to see the cow in the park.
“It caused a bit of traffic disruption,” he said.