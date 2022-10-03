Jim Meyer thinks he was born in the wrong place.
Meyer, of rural Shell Rock, is often known locally as Cowboy Jim, part of the Double J Wranglers musical group that performs Western songs throughout the region.
“In the ‘70s and the ‘80s, I didn’t call myself a cowboy,” he said. “I was a horseman. Cowboys were guys who worked out on the range and roped and worked cattle on horseback every day.
“I was never a cowboy,” he continued. “But I have the cowboy spirit, and, around here, I’m a cowboy, because of the cowboy band. And I’ve done enough with horses to qualify as a horseman.”
Meyer explained that he first got the title of “cowboy” from doing school programs about horses and cowboys.
“Kids would say, ‘Oh, Cowboy Jim is coming!’ Or they’d see me someplace, ‘You’re Cowboy Jim!’” he laughed.
“And I didn’t own a horse until I was 60 years old.”
That was 17 years ago.
Meyer didn’t have to own a horse—he worked with them daily.
“I’ve always been able to find somebody with horses who either needs help or needs something done with their horses, to be always involved with horses,” he noted.
Horse work wasn’t an obvious future for Meyer when he graduated from Wartburg College in 1967 with a degree in business administration. He then had three years in the service “courtesy of Uncle Sam.”
But after his military stint, he found his life’s work.
From 1970 to 1981, he worked as a horseman for Arnold Hexom, founder of the Waverly Horse Sale, driving horse hitches as part of his job.
In 1973, Meyer drove his first six-horse hitch in competition at the National Cattle Congress in Waterloo. Much to his surprise, he took first place.
Later that year, he drove six horses in public for the first time at the Great Circus Parade in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. There were 700 horses in the parade pulling authentic circus wagons from the Circus World Museum in Baraboo, Wisconsin, where the Ringling Brothers Circus had its winter headquarters.
All parade participants wore period circus uniforms in front of the 500,000 spectators. Meyer ended up driving in the parade for 15 years, he estimates.
In 1981, Meyer drove Hexom’s six-horse hitch in front of a massive float in the Rose Bowl Parade in California, a celebrated event that most people have seen on TV. The decorated wagon he drove was for Quebec, Canada, and it won an award for best international float.
But even that wasn’t the peak of Meyer’s career working with horses.
That honor goes to his 1976 experience driving a Percheron six-horse hitch at the Canadian Royal Horse Show in Toronto. The Royal, as it is known, is a prestigious international event that draws overseas competitors.
“No American Percheron six-horse hitch had ever won at the Royal,” Meyer said with pride and wonder. “We were number one. That was an unbelievable honor.
“Most people think the high point of my career was the Rose Bowl Parade,” he continued. “Granted, it was in front of thousands of people and on national TV. But this (the Royal)—you are showing against the best of the best.
“We got phone calls from all over the United States congratulating us. That was memorable. The Canadian Royal was the pinnacle of my driving career.”
After working with Hexom for 11 years, Meyer spent the next seven at the Draft Horse Journal as an associate editor, then 22 years with Westwood Embryos north of Waverly.
He noted that although the embryo business was for cattle, he used draft horses to haul the feed.
“And they had a saddle horse, too,” he added. “I did cowboy-mounted shooting on him.”
That competition involves shooting balloon targets with a single-action .45-caliber revolver while sitting on a running horse. Meyer’s shooting—hitting 60 balloons without missing one—earned him entrance into the clean shot club at the state competition.
“I have many things on my resume,” he noted. He hesitated before gesturing to a photo on the wall, not wanting to be immodest.
“I got paid to model. That’s me. They came to me and asked me if I wanted to do it. That’s the same hat I was wearing today!”
That hat, an original Stetson, has been around since the early ‘80s. Meyer’s love of horses has been around much longer, and he’s a little baffled about its roots.
“I don’t know where this comes from,” he said. “It’s just in me, probably since I was born.”
He elaborated on an experience when he was 4 years old.
“My mom built a horse on a coaster wagon. I had all the cowboy stuff on, and they pulled me through the parade in Waverly.
“We didn’t have TV back then,” Meyer said, so he wouldn’t have seen cowboy shows. “We didn’t even have comic books! So where did this come from? I don’t know!”
Growing up, Jim and his sister, Ruth, would set up two sawhorses, a coaster wagon, and lines made out of baler twine.
“My sister and I were out there ‘driving’ horses,” he noted.
How did Meyer get from “driving” sawhorses with baler twine to winning a prestigious international driving event?
“I was fortunate to have many great horsemen and mentors in my career,” he explained. “Men who had driven horses their entire lives, starting when all farm work was done with horses.
“You can’t buy that education. You have to sit on hay bales in the barn for hours and listen. Through their stories, you get your education.”
Meyer’s friend, Jim Gates—a fellow horse lover and the other “J” in the Double J Wranglers—used to rib him about not having his own horse for so many years.
“Jim Gates said, ‘You can’t be a cowboy—you don’t own a horse!’ And I said, ‘Yeah! And I’ve never paid a vet bill or bought a bale of hay.’ He said, ‘Wow! You’re a real cowboy! You’re riding somebody else’s horse!’”
Considering all things cowboy that he has been involved in, Meyer acknowledges he hasn’t had a typical Iowa career.
“I wasn’t born in the wrong time (as people sometimes suggest). I was born in the wrong state. If I’d have been born in Nevada or Montana, I would have been a cowboy.”
“But,” he realizes, “everything would change from here. I’m not regretting where I’m at. You change one thing and it changes everything.”
After all, he hasn’t done too badly as a cowboy in Iowa, working with other people’s horses.
“I wouldn’t trade all the experiences I’ve had for love or money. Well, maybe love,” he amended.