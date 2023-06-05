Waverly Health Center (WHC) is offering Heartsaver, CPR, AED and First Aid Training for non-health care providers to the public on Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at 5 p.m.
Heartsaver® CPR, AED and First Aid
This class is an instructor-led and video-based course that teaches CPR and AED use as well as teaches critical skills to respond to and manage an emergency until emergency medical services (EMS) arrive. Participants will learn how to treat bleeding, sprains, broken bones, shock and other first-aid emergencies. Fee is $85.00 (E-card included).
Participants will receive a two-year completion card upon successful completion of the course from the American Heart Association.
Space is limited. Pre-registration and payment are required by calling (319) 352-4939.