Waverly Health Center (WHC) is offering Heartsaver, CPR and AED Training for non-health care providers to the public on Wednesday, April 19. The class will take place in Tendrils Rooftop Garden on the WHC campus.
Heartsaver® CPR and AED – 5 to 9 p.m.
This is a classroom, video-based and instructor-led course that includes how to relieve choking on an adult, child and infant. Fee is $60.
Participants will receive a 2-year completion card upon successful completion of the course from the American Heart Association. These classes do not fulfill the requirement for health care professionals. If you are a health care professional looking to fulfill requirements, please call the WHC Education Department at (319) 352-4939.
Space is limited. Pre-registration and payment are required by calling (319) 352-4939. Participants can download the registration form at waverlyhealthcenter.org/classes.