Waverly Health Center (WHC) is offering Heartsaver, CPR and AED Training for non-health care providers to the public on Thursday, August 3, 2023 at 5 p.m.
Heartsaver® CPR and AED – 5 to 9 p.m.
This is an instructor-led and video-based course that teaches CPR and AED use, including how to relieve choking on an adult, child and infant. Fee is $60.00 (E-card included).
Participants will receive a 2-year completion card upon successful completion of the course from the American Heart Association.
Space is limited. Pre-registration and payment are required by calling (319) 352-4939.