One of Northeast Iowa’s favorite shopping events is fast approaching, the 18th Annual Fall Craft Expo will be held on Saturday, Oct. 22 in Clarksville. Once again, the show will fill two gymnasiums at the Clarksville school, as well as many outdoor vendors.
Over 80 exhibitors from across Iowa will be selling a wide variety of handmade craft items and repurposed creations. Many of your favorites sellers from last year are returning, along with a few new ones to check out. Shoppers will also find take home food vendors and a lunch stand in the east gym lobby, as well as festive treats such as kettle corn, mini donuts, and new this year, a variety of coffees, smoothies, and other non-coffee beverages. The show will be held from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Clarksville school with free admission and free parking. There will also be additional vendors and food downtown along with fun shopping at the specialty shops, including antiques, a quilting and gift store, boutique clothing, and more.