Craig A. Harding, 69, of Shell Rock, Iowa, passed away on April 22, 2023, at his home of natural causes.
Craig was born on November 8, 1953, in Waverly, Iowa, the son of Max and Jeanette (Rewerts) Harding. He graduated from Waverly-Shell Rock High School in 1971. After graduating, Craig entered the United States Marines in June of 1971, and was honorably discharged in 1975. He worked numerous jobs prior to starting at Carnation in Waverly in 1979. Craig was united in marriage to Jane Harder on May 1, 1982, in Shell Rock. He continued working at Carnation (later Nestle) and retired in 2008.
Craig enjoyed spending time outside and could be found tending to the lawn or fishing. He had a long time love for his dogs in particular his dog Louie. Together Craig and Jane traveled around to numerous National Parks.
Craig is survived by his wife, Jane Harding of Shell Rock; two sisters, Sally Benson of Raymond and Becky (Dean) Williams of Cedar Falls; three sisters-in-law, Pat Harding of San Diego, California, Lois Broman of Urbandale, and Barb Harding of Shell Rock; a brother-in-law, Gary Mathes of Shell Rock; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers, Bob Harding, Dick Harding, and Larry Harding; a sister, Judy Mathes; a brother-in-law, Don Broman;
two nephews, Scott Mathes and Keaton Harding; and a niece, Amber Gray.
A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at Faith Lutheran Church in Shell Rock with Pastor Joel Becker officiating. There will be one hour of visitation prior to the service at the church on Tuesday. Military rites will be conducted following the service by the Avery-Slight American Legion Post #393 of Shell Rock. Burial of his cremains will be held at a later date in Riverside Cemetery in Shell Rock. Memorials may be directed to the Shell Rock First Responders, Shell Rock Fire Department or to Faith Lutheran Church, Shell Rock.
