Every September at the Iowa Firefighters Association convention, aluminum tabs are collected by the Can Tabulous Crew.
The tabs are melted down and the aluminum is turned into cash and donated to the Shriners Hospital for the children’s burn unit to help families pay for their medical expenses. Per Tim Cappell of the Atlantic Fire Department, over $20,000 has been given.
Crane Creek, which consists of the Denver, Tripoli and Readlyn fire departments, collected the most with 1,085 pounds.
It takes approximately 1,300 tabs to make a pound. These tabs can be pulled from beverage cans, soup cans, cat food cans, or any miscellaneous aluminum can tabs.
Year round tabs can be turned into the three fire stations, to Jen Happel (Denver), Nancy Kleitsch (Readlyn) or Ann Harms (Tripoli).
Atlantic was second with 825 pounds, followed by Stacyville with 396, Plainfield with 317 and Latimer with 248.
Bremer county as a whole is doing a phenomenal job. Combining the pounds from Sumner (96), Bremer County was at 1,500 pounds. If all 99 counties did this, that would equate to 148,500 pounds. There was 3,472 collected during the convention, an event record.
Harms spoke briefly Saturday evening at the convention and challenged the rest of the departments to be a part of this.