The annual Heritage Days Show and Shine Car Show brought in a crowd of people on Friday to see new and old models of Fords, Chevy’s, Jeeps and many more cars.
Despite the on and off rainy weather Waverly was experiencing throughout the day, the event continued on. The car show featured both old and new participants.
Newcomer Anthony Feldhake brought his 1998 blue Mustang to the show. He first saw the mustang a year ago and said, “It was love at first sight, it was a beautiful car then and still is.” Feldhake bought the car with detasseling money and has been fixing it up ever since. He currently has a business called Wash and Go where he cleans trash cans and details cars to earn money to fix the mustang up.
Although this was his first car show he’s been in, Feldhake ended up winning the community award and he plans to bring his car again next year and to as many local car shows as he can.
“I love being around cars, no matter what type of car it is I love being around it,” he said.
Bringing in a classic super sport car, Scott and Rhonda Gade showed off their gray with black stripes 1971 Chevy Nova. Scott got the Nova from a gentleman who came to work on some plumbing at his house. They were chatting about cars when the guy told him about the Nova he had and thought Scott might be interested in it. He’s had the car since 2017 and has made a few changes, the interior is new and some body work has been done to it.
“They’re always a work in progress, always something to do on them,” he said.
Since the Gades got the car they’ve put it in many local car shows. The Nova has been in Clarksville’s Pioneer Days car show, Waterloo’s Fourth Street cruise, Clear Lake’s car cruise and a few others. Out of all the shows it’s been in, they’ve received a couple awards, one in Shell Rock and one in Charles City. Besides displaying the car in shows, they also like to take it on drives and like hearing all the comments on it.
“People really like the colors, people really comment on how nice the car looks,” Scott said. They plan on showing the sleek Nova in more local car shows.
Sharing memories once again this year, Paul Kohls brought his grandparents 1972 Ford Bronco. In front of the Bronco passers-by could read a sign that shared the origin story of the Bronco and all the adventures it has been on over the years. Kohls said they would bring the Bronco along with them on camping trips and use it as their run car. There was a figurine Kohls made that showed what the car looked like when his grandparents took it on their camping adventures. Along with the sign and figurine, a jacket with numerous patches his grandma had sewn on could be seen. This was displayed to honor the places Kohl’s grandparents had been with the car.
Paul inherited the Bronco 14 years ago from his grandparents after helping them move from Albuquerque, New Mexico.
“Grandpa goes ‘here you go’ and just handed the keys over to me,” Kohls said. Since he’s had the car there have been very few changes made. He wants to keep it the way his grandparents had it, even down to keeping the passenger side step that his grandmother would use to get in and out of the car.
Not only sharing memories, Kohls is creating new ones at each car show he takes the Bronco to, and he has won many awards over the years. The first trophy he got, he showed to his grandpa who lit up seeing the award.
“Everything I’ve done I’ve shared with him,” Kohls said.
Kohls plans on passing the Bronco down to his daughter when he’s ready to be done with it because he wants to keep the Bronco within the family.
“Anybody can buy stuff, but where’s the story and the history of it?” said Kohls.