A crew from Restoration Services Inc. was seen on Monday doing reconstruction work on the Northwestern Mutual building next to the old Palace Theater.
The crew was tuckpointing the side of the building, a process in which the crew removes damaged mortar from between bricks, and then replaces it with mortar that better matches the color of the bricks. Some of the bricks were set to be replaced as well.
Restoration Services Inc. is located in Waterloo and provides residential, commercial, church and institutional exterior building maintenance to the entire Cedar Valley area. Services provided include Masonry Cleaning and Repairs, Caulking, Concrete Repair, Spray Applied Water Repellents, Roof Repair and Complete Replacement, Asphalt Shingles, Metal Roof Panels, Metal Shingles, Cedar Shakes, Cedar Shingles, Clay Tile, and Slate Roofing.
Restoration Services is a fully insured and licensed contractor in the state of Iowa.