A sensor on the west side of the Waverly dam that controls the incline of the gate needed to be repaired, City Engineer Mike Cherry told Waverly Newspapers on Monday.
So on Friday, crews from Waverly’s Tatroe Electric were on site doing just that.
With a Digital Only subscription, you'll receive unlimited access to our website and e-edition. Our digital products are available 24/7 and are accessible anywhere, anytime.
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please call our customer service team at 319-352-3334 or email legals@waverlynewspapers.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Day Pass
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|1 Month
|$6.99
|for 31 days
|3 Months
|$20.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$40.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$69.00
|for 365 days
As a current print subscriber, you receive 24/7 access to our website and online e-edition at no additional charge. All you have to do is activate your access. To activate digital access, you will need your account number. You can find your account number on any recent subscription notice or bill.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
A sensor on the west side of the Waverly dam that controls the incline of the gate needed to be repaired, City Engineer Mike Cherry told Waverly Newspapers on Monday.
So on Friday, crews from Waverly’s Tatroe Electric were on site doing just that.
Cherry said there are two sensors that operate the incline of the gate on the dam, but only one is needed and the other acts as a backup. Similar to an electric bulb, when one goes out of commission, it needs to be replaced. A notification system alerted the department of the need, which was addressed promptly.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Mainly sunny. Hot. High 92F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Mostly clear. Low 63F. SW winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Partly cloudy skies during the morning hours will become overcast in the afternoon. Much cooler. High 67F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.