A woman who distributed methamphetamine was sentenced March 14 to more than three years in federal prison.
Paige Elizabeth Axler, age 25, from Cedar Rapids, received the prison term after a Sept. 27, 2021, guilty plea to distributing at least 50 grams of pure methamphetamine.
Evidence at the plea and sentencing hearings showed that on two occasions in December 2020, Axler distributed approximately two ounces of ice methamphetamine. The first time, she brought a 7-year-old child with her to the drug deal. The second time, she obtained the ice methamphetamine from a person in a hotel room before selling it to another person. Though she is only 25 years old, Axler has accumulated eight adult criminal convictions.
Axler was sentenced in Cedar Rapids by United States District Court Judge C.J. Williams. She was sentenced to 45 months’ imprisonment. She must also serve a five-year term of supervised release after the prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.
Axler was being held in the United States Marshal’s custody until transport to a federal prison.
The case was prosecuted by Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Devra T. Hake and investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.