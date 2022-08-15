Loss of a Spouse is a 2-hour seminar for people grieving a spouse’s death. It will be held Sunday, August 28, at Crosspoint Church, 215 Third St, NW, Waverly; online zoom conference also available.
This seminar features a video with practical, encouraging advice from counselors, pastors, and widowed men and women, followed by a small-group sharing time. You’ll learn what to expect in the days ahead, how to handle the loneliness, what to do with your spouse’s belongings, and how to find the strength to go on. Everyone who attends receives a booklet with over 30 short readings on how to live with grief and eventually rebuild your life.