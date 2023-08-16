Loss of a Spouse, a 2-hour seminar for people grieving a spouse’s death, will be held 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, at Crosspoint Church, 215 Third St, NW, Waverly (doors open 9 a.m.; refreshments available). An online zoom conference will also be offered.
This seminar features a video with practical, encouraging advice from counselors, pastors, and widowed men and women, followed by small-group sharing time. You’ll learn what to expect in the days ahead, how to handle the loneliness, what to do with your spouse’s belongings, and how to find the strength to go on. Participants will receive a booklet with over 30 short readings on how to live with grief and eventually rebuild your life.
For more information or to register, call Crosspoint Church at (319) 483-5116 or online at www.griefshare.org. Registration prior to the event is recommended; zoom conference details will be emailed to registered online participants prior to the event.
Crosspoint Church will also be offering a 13-week Griefshare seminar starting Sunday, Sept. 10, watch for details in a future article or find out more information at www.griefshare.org.