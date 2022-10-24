GriefShare: Surviving the Holidays is a helpful, encouraging seminar for people facing the holidays after a loved one’s death. The seminar will be held Saturday, November 5, 9:30-11:30 AM, at Crosspoint Church, 215 3rd St., NW, Waverly (in-person or online).
The seminar features practical suggestions and reassurance through video interviews with counselors, grief experts, and other people who have experienced the holidays after their loved one’s death. Topics to be discussed include dealing with hard-hitting emotions, what to do about traditions, how to survive social events, and where to find comfort and strength.