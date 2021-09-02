Community members who have experienced the death of a family member or friend are invited to register for the 13-week GriefShare seminar hosted by Crosspoint Church.
Get the support you need. This nondenominational program features Christ-centered, biblical teaching that focuses on grief topics associated with the death of a loved one.
The seminar features videos with nationally respected grief experts and real-life stories of people who have experienced the death of someone close, along with small group discussion afterwards.
Your bereavement experience may be recent or not so recent. You will find encouragement, comfort, and help in grieving the death of a spouse, child, parent, sibling, other family member, or friend. No matter what the cause of your loved one’s death, this is an opportunity to connect with people who understand what you are feeling.
You will learn valuable information about facing your new normal in life and renewing your hope for the future. Each week stands on its own, so you can join at any time.
The 13-week GriefShare series will be held on Sundays, Sept. 19-Dec. 12, from 4-5:30 p.m. at Crosspoint Church, 215 Third St. NW, Waverly; online Zoom conference also available. (Online attendees should pre-register in a timely manner to allow for Zoom conference details to be emailed prior to the event).
Online registration: www.griefshare.org or call 319-483-5116. Cost is $15 for the 13-week series which includes the participant guide. Pre-registration prior to the event is recommended.