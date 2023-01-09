Loss of a Spouse, a two hour seminar for people grieving a spouse’s death, will be held from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at Crosspoint Church, 215 Third Street, NW, Waverly (doors open 9 a.m.; refreshments available). An online zoom conference will also be offered.
This seminar features a video with practical, encouraging advice from counselors, pastors, and widowed men and women, followed by small-group sharing time. You’ll learn what to expect in the days ahead, how to handle the loneliness, what to do with your spouse’s belongings, and how to find the strength to go on. Participants will receive a booklet with over 30 short readings on how to live with grief and eventually rebuild your life.