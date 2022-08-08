After rain put a damper on the first Cruise Night of this Summer in Clarksville, organizers are hoping for better weather to prevail on Saturday, August 13th.
The event was started in 2020 to give people a chance to get outdoors during the pandemic, and enjoy classic cars and some food. A large turnout of cars and people encouraged the events to continue. Everyone is welcome to bring your classic cars, trucks or motorcycles to downtown Clarksville on Saturday evening, August 13th from 5:30 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. The popcorn stand will be open, and restaurants will be grilling along with normal indoor seating. Cruisers are encouraged to shine up your ride, and park downtown at the show n’ shine for a break from cruising. Everyone is welcome to bring your lawnchairs and sit on the sidewalks to watch the cars. No entry fee or registration is required to cruise.