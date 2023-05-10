Cruise Waverly will reconvene for the 2023 season starting at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 25, and continue on the fourth Thursday night of the month through September. Get your “old” classic or sports car out of the garage and bring it to town to cruise. Enjoy your ride and the traffic as we fill Bremer Avenue up with some class. There is no agenda, just come to town to cruise, dine, shop and enjoy the night. Keep it simple, have some fun and drive safe.
Cruise Waverly to start May 25
