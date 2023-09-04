Plants with deep roots are best suited to thrive in difficult conditions.
Members of the Bremer County Historical Society (BCHS) have deep roots in the area and strengthen community ties by sharing local history with community members of all ages. And they make learning fun.
On Sunday, Sept. 17, pack your imagination and a car full of friends and family members for an afternoon of local history to include Bremer County ghost towns and the Bremer County Poor Farm, where pie is included in your $10 adult registration fee ($5 for kids 5 and older). Cash or checks are accepted.
Cruising Thru History is an annual car cruise that welcomes all cars, including classic cars and people of all ages. These rolling visits embrace a different Bremer County community each year. BCHS members do their best to explain area landscape and economic changes. Retired library director and Waverly Newspaper columnist Pat Coffie will lead the Sept. 17 tour.
Meet at the Bremer County Historical Society Museum at noon for registration and background for the day’s stops, which include Bremer, Artesian, and Balestown (aka Dead Man’s Corner). The event will take place, rain or shine. Only hard surface roads will be travelled, so Sunday driving classic cars are welcome.
“Dash plaques and a free pass to tour the BCHS museum will be given to participants,” explained BCHS board member Barb Lovejoy-Hess.
Drivers will have a rest stop, pie, and tour of the Bremer County Poor Farm, located outside of Bremer on Highway 63 (1951 Larrabee Ave.).
Cruising Thru History partners with board members of the Poor Farm Foundation, an Iowa non-profit organization started in 2008 to preserve the 33,000-square-foot three story Bremer County facility sited on 12.5 acres.
The Bremer County Poor Farm is one of only two of this type of historic structure remaining in Iowa, with the other in Johnson County.
Each room at the Poor Farm is named for a different community in Bremer County.
“Thanks to Mary Buls, the Plainfield Room has one of the largest collections,” said Christine Jacobs, the Jackson Township representative serving on the 14-member Poor Farm Board.
Sandwiches and beverages will be available for purchase.
Cruising Thru History took place in Denver and Sumner in 2022. Stops in Readlyn next year and Janesville are planned in 2024 to coincide with Janesville’s 175th founding.
In addition to the annual Cruising Thru History Events, BCHS members have participated in parades in each Bremer County community this summer and boast a busy, vibrant, and varied schedule of events:
- Sept. 6: Waverly Chamber of Commerce Project LEAD museum tour
- Sept. 13: The Bremer County Historical Society Museum is a United Way Day of Caring work site and will host a crew of workers dedicated to giving back to the community.
- Sept. 17: State Historical Society of Iowa visit
- Oct. 29: A Cemetery Walk with Dr. Terry Lindell
- Early December: Wartburg-Waverly Festival of Trees
- Dec. 14: Christmas Greetings on Main
- A springtime Destination Cruise – a Drive to Marble Rock’s Museum in an effort to partner with area historical societies.
- Fundraisers include a meal-deal partnership with Applebee’s in Waverly on Oct. 17 and Pizza Ranch on Nov. 15.
The Bremer County Historical Society Museum at 402 W. Bremer Ave. in Waverly is open from May to October on Tuesday to Thursday from 1 to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 1 to 4:30 p.m. It is owned, operated and maintained by the Bremer County Historical Society, a non-profit organization of volunteers.