A rumbling blue semi pulled up to a concrete ramp under a clear blue sky. The semi drove carefully over an elevated truck scale, straight into a green banner held across the truck’s path.
This was in place of a ribbon-cutting ceremony, officially opening Shell Rock Soy Processing, the new soybean crush plant in the industrial park northwest of Shell Rock.
The truck driver, Jeff Reints of Shell Rock, had driven the same truck filled with soybeans last January, delivering the first load of product to the new facility.
On Aug. 31, he recreated the event as part of the company’s grand opening celebration.
While the plant started operation in late January, CEO Corey Jorgenson said it was too cold for a grand opening then, and the plant has been too busy for most of the time since then to focus on fanfare.
“It was 20 below the week that we started up,” Jorgenson said. “[Starting up a new facility] is difficult in the best of conditions. It was challenging because it was winter. We knew that. We were preparing the whole way.”
Anticipating problems has led to a relatively smooth start for the almost-$300 million facility.
“I’d say over the course of now seven-plus months, we’re modestly happy,” Jorgenson said. “Our progress has been every bit as good as expected.”
The project broke ground in October 2020 and was completed in December 2022. At that point, internal testing started, roughly six weeks’ worth, 18 hours a day.
“There’s a lot of interlocking smart software in this plant,” Jorgenson said. “If one point fails, the software stops all of the conveyers behind that point so you don’t jam things up.”
He explained what the plant does, noting that soybeans consist of about 80% protein and 20% vegetable oil, after water is removed.
“Our job is to separate vegetable oil from protein,” he said. “It’s called crushing. It’s really a preparation and then an extraction process.
“It’s exposing as much of the surface area of the soybean as we can, and then having that surface area of flake interact with solvent, and solvent pulls the vegetable oil out of the solid protein.”
The resulting product is protein meal that is used in animal feed for chickens, hogs, laying hens, cattle, fish and pets, for example.
“So, 80% of what happens to the soybean is always feeding another protein,” Jorgenson said.
As for the 20% of the soybean that is oil, “that historically has gone into salad dressings and frying oils,” he said, “everything you can think of where vegetable oil comes into play.”
These days, however, that oil is also in demand for fuel, for a relatively new product called renewable diesel.
“Renewable diesel is different than biodiesel,” Jorgenson said. “Biodiesel is a blend of fats and greases into the diesel supply chain. Renewable diesel does not have to blend. Renewable diesel is a full hydrocarbon, and it can be 100% in the fuel tank of a diesel-operated machine.”
He contrasted both forms of diesel with ethanol, which is produced by turning carbohydrates into energy.
“Ethanol’s been a big deal in Iowa and in the country for a long time,” he said. “It’s a blend into the gasoline supply chain.”
Despite the plant's role in the diesel industry, Jorgenson stressed, “We’re not a renewable diesel company. We’re not a renewable fuel company. We’re a soybean processing business. Our vegetable oil can go into food streams, it can go into renewable fuel streams, and it will go into both.”
The soybean plant receives product on trucks from within about 100 miles, Jorgenson estimated, and then from farther away by rail.
“We’re served by the Iowa Northern Railroad, so we get access to a lot of different directions, because the Iowa Northern connects to multiple big carriers,” he said.
The facility sits on approximately 130 acres and employs 60-65 people. It operates 24/7 all year except for maintenance downtime, according to Jorgenson.
The new soybean processing option has been a boon to local farmers, indicated Reints.
“Prior to this plant, our closest crush facility or processing facility was either Iowa Falls or Mason City,” he said.
Jeff Kolb, executive director of the Butler-Grundy Development Alliance that helped bring the new plant to Shell Rock, said it was clear from early in the process that the impact on local farmers would be substantial.
“It was going to add a new market for soybeans, and it was going to cure a lot of the frustrations at the other bean processing plants in Iowa, the bottleneck that they had,” he said. “This thing was planned so well.”
Jorgenson agreed that the new plant means a lot for farmers.
“It means 40 million bushels of demand for their soybean production,” he said. He estimated that’s about 40,000 semi loads a year, about 10,000-12,000 rail cars, or about $550-$600 million worth of soybean production at today’s prices.
Jorgenson came on board at the new plant in November 2021. He and another early employee were charged with hiring more than 60 people in a tight labor market.
“I’m not kidding you,” he said, “it was a daunting task.” But he is very happy with the results.
“I’m so impressed with our team,” he said. We’ve retained 85% of first hires through 22 months, and that’s a really big deal in a 12-hour shift-work kind of operation. I’m really proud of the team and can’t be more thankful for them.”
He’s also pleased that the start up and operation of the plant have had such a good safety record. “That’s super important to us.”
Shell Rock Soy Processing is an independent company that is not part of a larger group.
“Shell Rock, Iowa, is our business today,” said Jorgenson. While some investment is from out of state, “it started locally, 100% with local investment.”
He noted that what the county and state have done to create the new complex, “it’s really, really impressive. It’s a big deal.
“It’s a big deal for Shell Rock. It’s a big deal for the county. It’s a big deal for the state. I’m genuinely impressed.”