Absentee voting continued to pick up speed over the week and on Friday, a steady traffic of voters followed the signs outside and inside the Bremer County Courthouse to the meeting room on the first floor where absentee voting has been taking place since Oct. 19.
The signage for the voting location are prominently displayed at the courthouse– one in front of the main entrance of the courthouse and others in the back.
Shortly before lunch on Friday, Sharon Moeller, of Waverly, and her granddaughter Lauren Moeller-Jaron, pulled up to the curb on the north side of the courthouse. Lauren was visiting her grandmother from Chicago, and was more than happy to drive her to the courthouse so she could vote, a special moment of connection and an intergenerational experience to be remembered.
Since they pulled up in the back of the courthouse, they saw the sign informing voters of the curbside voting service, so Lauren called the auditor’s office for help.
Sharon said she was relieved this was an option for her because at 81 she finds it very difficult to navigate the courthouse in person.
Barb Gielau, of the auditor’s office, who was helping in the early voting area, ran out to Sharon’s car, introduced herself and delivered the paperwork voters fill out before casting their ballot. After Sharon filled it out, Gielau returned to the courthouse and brought out a ballot, explained the purpose of the yellow cover, and stepped away from the car while Sharon filled out the ovals.
Sharon, who has been voting since she was 21, did not know that the curbside service was available, but she was relieved and thrilled that she was able to take advantage of it.
“It’s a really nice service,” she said.