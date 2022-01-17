CUSB Bank has entered into a branch asset purchase and assumption agreement with Security State Bank of Waverly.
Subject to regulatory approval, Security State Bank will move its headquarters to its Springville, Iowa, location and CUSB Bank will acquire the Waverly and Shell Rock branches of Security State Bank and their related assets totaling approximately $90 million.
Mike Drees, President of CUSB said, “This is a great opportunity for our bank to expand its footprint in Northeast Iowa with the purchase of offices of another family-owned community bank. Security State Bank has been committed to serving the Waverly and Shell Rock communities for 23 years and we will continue that commitment of serving the community into the future with our caring approach and innovative solutions to serve our customers’ financial goals and strengthen our communities.”
President and CEO of Security State Bank, Clair Lensing, said, “It was important for us to find a like-minded community bank to sell the Shell Rock and Waverly offices to and CUSB was the right choice. In the last 23 years, it has been a privilege and honor to serve the banking needs of these towns and surrounding communities.”
Clair Lensing will continue to remain in banking at his other various locations.
CUSB Bank currently has five locations in Cresco, Ridgeway, Lime Springs, Osage and Charles City, Iowa. They have $582 million in assets and have been a family-owned bank for 134 years. To learn more about CUSB Bank, go to www.cusb.com.