REINBECK - The Denver boys soccer team had the opportunity to do what no other team in school history has done on Wednesday night: Go to the state tournament.
Battling against top-ranked Gladbrook-Reinbeck/Grundy Center for the third time this season, the Cyclones were looking for a different result this time.
Just five minutes into the game, GC/G-R got on the board first with a massive through ball to give them the 1-0 lead.
Jarrett Clayton answered with a goal just five minutes later to knot the game at 1-1 with 30 minutes to play in the first half.
As the first half wound down, GC/G-R was able to get another goal just three minutes before the half ended to lead the Cyclones 2-1.
"Right from the start we went into the game with our possession style game," head coach Brian Haase said. "We absolutely controlled the ball for the first 20 minutes. For the whole first half, we played our type of game. We continue to be susceptible to the long ball and that's what happened."
The first 17 minutes of the second half were scoreless until the Rebels were able to get a nice header that found the back of the net to give them the 3-1 lead.
With just over 10 minutes remaining in the game, GC/GR put the final nail in with a goal close to the net to give them the 4-1 victory over the Cyclones.
"I'm so proud of our Denver boys," Haase said. "The G-R team is crazy strong and the biggest thing I would say about them is their defense. Their bench is so deep. Our bench isn't and as a coach, I couldn't be any more proud of the way that we played. Our guys played amazing soccer the way that it should be played up until the 80th minute."
The Rebels made some adjustments with where they played Tyler Nolder throughout the second half that allowed them to take advantage of the Denver defense.
"We had Carson [Haase] man-marked on Tyler," Haase said. "That worked so well in the first half, but they took Tyler out of the formation in the second half and allowed him to play everywhere. When we were able to mark him in the middle of the field, that's where we took away their opportunity.
"When he wasn't there and when Carson wasn't able to keep him close in the midfield, that's where we lost some of our strength. Any ball that made it to their defense, they kicked it forward."
The Cyclones' season ended with a 9-10 record, a five win improvement on last season. It also was one of the furthest campaigns for any Denver boys team in school history.
"I'd call our win improvement a success on the season," Haase said. "It's my first year coaching so that's something I'm really proud of. We've got five seniors and having the experience as a coach working with guys that have got a lot of experience, it really humbles a coach knowing that we were giving them their final soccer experience.
"I'm totally proud of these guys. Mason [Kolsrud] is the family heart of this team and the way he continued to refer to the whole team as a family, the support that these guys gave each other was something that as a coach, I believe can create a good culture here at Denver."
A single successful season/postseason can change the trajectory of a program for years to come and this could be the turning point for the boys program.
"I think we've created some excitement here in Denver and that's really cool," Haase said. "The crowd that we had in Reinbeck was really impressive. Last night, it was a beautiful night. It was cool and it was good soccer.
"We've only got three freshman and three sophomores on the team so we need to create some excitement around the team. Having the amount of success we had will really create some enthusiasm."