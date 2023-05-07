WAVERLY- Shorthanded, the Denver Cyclone boys soccer team had a productive Saturday tournament.
In the second game of the day, Denver faced off against a tough Decorah team that they beat just a couple of weeks ago.
Early in the first half, both teams traded possession and neither team was able to get a shot on net.
Denver's defense played strong, but with time running out in the first half, the Vikings were able to find a rebound and put the ball in the back of the net to take the 1-0 lead heading into halftime.
With 10 minutes gone in the second half, Decorah was able to get a fastbreak and the ball careened off the side post and found its way into the net for the 2-0 lead over the Cyclones.
As the game wound down to the final minutes, the Vikings were able to net the final goal of the day for the 3-0 win over Denver.
"We had a really small squad today because of a band and choir concert," head coach Brian Haase said. "We gave the opportunity for a couple of guys first start and I'm proud that we were able to stand up with a deep Decorah team. I would say that we did well."
With the majority of the absent players coming from the defense, midfielders had to step-up to the challenge of covering those positions.
"What jumps out at me is Lane Kueker and Connor Clinton coming back and forcing turnovers," Haase said. "We won the battles in our final third trying to turn over the ball. We didn't get lucky with a few shots."
Finishing goals with tough conditions has been a continuous problem for the Cyclone offense, but despite that, Hasse is happy with how the game went.
"I know we lost this game, we had plenty of scoring opportunities," Haase said. "We had a hard time with out strikers getting it into the net. They were strong with a lot of pressure on through balls and fought through two defenders and did get the shot off."
The past matchup proved to the battle-hardened Cyclones that they can match up against Decorah, but numbers just weren't on their side.
"We knew it was going to be a hard fought game today," Haase said. "All of our guys missing are from our defense. We did well, but their through balls and the runs that they made impressed me. I think they are going to do well this year."
In the first game of the day, the Cyclones matched up against Northeast Iowa United.
Denver put up seven goals in the first half and wasted no time in the second half and came away with the 10-0 mercy rule victory.
Clinton, Foelske, Ethan Larson and Sean Gomez all netted two goals. Talan Lafrentz and goalie Mason Kolsrud scored the final two goals.