DENVER- Despite a 40 minute injury delay and playing against a larger school, the Denver Cyclones boys soccer team got the job done.
Going against the wind in the first half, Denver made some runs in the first 10 minutes of the game, but were unable to find the net. Decorah controlled the offensive possession throughout the next 15 mins of the game.
Mason Kolsrud kept the Cyclones in the game with some strong goalie play that wasn't always there in the past, which includes going out and receiving balls from the opponent.
"Mason was more important than you would even know at first glance," head coach Brian Haase said. "The way that he came out and took away the good shots led to some of their misses. He made a lot of stops, we recorded him for 10 saves, but more than that, he came out. We've been working on that. Marissa [Lopez] is our goalie coach and a player at Wartburg which gives us incredible insight and we've worked on Mason being a key member of the defense."
The first half ended 0-0 and it remained that way for the first 10 mins of the second half.
With 27 to play in regulation, a Decorah player hit his neck on Kolsrud's knee and was down for an extended period of time. An ambulance was called and he was carted off the field in a stretcher.
"My son, Carson, is in a group chat with some of the Decorah players," Haase said. "It sounds like everything is good. He moved his lower extremities and he should be ok. They are just keeping him in the hospital for further evaluation."
The injury delay was 40 mins long and getting his kids back in the mindset of playing the game with endurance was important.
"It was a tall hill to climb coming into the game," Haase said. "Their a 2A school and we are smaller in 1A. We knew that endurance was going to be the way that we were going to win the game. If defense could keep us in the game, we could win the game."
As the second half progressed tied at 0-0, Jarett Clayton got the first goal of the game to give the Cyclones the 1-0 lead.
The Vikings were able to tie the game back up at 1-1 and the regulation ended with the same score.
Through the first overtime, neither team was able to find the back of the net, but in the second overtime, Carson Haase was able to get a free kick that the Decorah keeper stopped. Off the rebound, Connor Clinton was able to get his foot on the ball to get it in the back of the net to give Denver the 2-1 victory.
Clayton and Clinton got the two goals for Denver.
"The boys were confident last night that it was the three up front that wore down the Decorah defense," Haase said. "Their defense struggled when we put pressure on them. The longer we played, the better we got at putting pressure on them. The free kicks that are on frame, we have a chance to play on them."
Playing against, and beating, high level opponents is nothing new for the Cyclones this year as they beat a ranked Hudson team and winter play could be the reason.
"Decorah is one that we had circled on the calendar," Haase said. "Ahead of the season, we had a lot of success in the indoor league this winter. We played these same teams and beat them. Now we just need to adjust to more people and a bigger field to give them the confidence that they need. I feel like I've really been able to motivate these guys. These kids are really close and when we've got a plan, we do feel like we can play with those bigger teams."
Injuries on the defense haven't been an issue for the Cyclones. Defensive adjustments have also helped out Denver make the next step in their progression.
"It's great to say those things about our defense because we've got two of our starters out with injury," Haase said. "We've got new guys on both ends. They've really stepped up and they're all around athletes. Last night was all about endurance. We went into two overtimes and nearly went into a shootout. We were first to the ball, won the air battles and those were adjustments that we've made. We also went to a four, three, three defense."