Denver- The Cyclone defense continued their hot streak of holding opponents to minimal yardage Friday night.
Denver’s defense has been playing great the last two weeks, only allowing six points in the last two games. The special teams for the Cyclones helped pitch in, scoring two punt return touchdowns and forcing a fumble on a kickoff.
Ethan Reiter was the star of the special teams squad this week, returning two punts for touchdowns. The speedy returner found the edge on back-to-back returns for touchdowns.
On the first return, Reiter received the ball on the run for a nearly 50-yard touchdown return. On the second touchdown, Reiter let the ball bounce once, then he grabbed it on the run yet again, this time for a 62-yard touchdown return.
“I just trusted the blockers to make a lane for me,” Reiter said. “I knew that going into it I was going to have a lane because they were going to make a wall. It starts with trusting my guys and my speed does the rest.”
Head coach, Rhett Barrett, couldn’t be happier with his special teams squad and their performance on Friday night.
“Those touchdowns were good because we spent a lot of time working on those,” Barrett said. “We spent a lot of time on special teams in practice and it was nice to get those because it tells the kids the importance of those.”
In-between the two return touchdowns, Ethan Schoville forced a fumble on a kickoff that gave the Cyclones the ball on the East Marshall 13-yard line. The recovered fumble allowed Denver to put another touchdown on the board with a pass.
The Cyclone defense stood strong against the Mustangs all night, allowing fewer than 100 yards of total offense. East Marshall was only able to muster a single rushing yard and 98 passing yards, most of which came on their last drive of the game.
Denver’s defense also didn’t allow East Marshall to cross midfield for the majority of the game. The Mustangs finally crossed midfield late in the fourth quarter on their way to score their only touchdown of the game. On the extra point attempt from East Marshall though, Logan Beaty split the gap and blocked the kick with his stomach.
Retier was one of the field marshals in the secondary, playing as the safety, on the strong Cyclone defense and finishing with two tackles and one almost interception. Barrett allowed the defense to play fast and free all night as well.
“We wanted the defense to go hard,” Barrett said. “We tried some new things and we did the little things as well. We stemmed and moved around to cause a little chaos for them and that’s what happened.”
Denver is hoping that the defense and special teams can continue to play tough this Friday against Dike-New Hartford for a tie in the top spot in their district.