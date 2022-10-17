Denver- The Cyclones were looking to end its regular season on a four game winning streak in its game against South Hardin.
Denver started off the game a little sluggish, only leading by seven going into the second quarter, 14-7.
The Cyclone offense kicked it into gear in the second quarter, scoring two more touchdowns while holding the Tigers scoreless and taking a 28-7 lead into halftime.
The Tigers fired back in the third quarter, scoring the only touchdown of the quarter and tightening the Cyclone advantage to 28-14.
Denver and South Hardin went back-and-forth in the fourth quarter, nearly matching every point. The Cyclones scored 15 points in the fourth while the Tigers scored 12. Denver edged out the season finale with a 43-26 victory.
Ethan Schoville continued his outstanding senior season with 218 rushing yards and three touchdowns. Schoville finished the regular season with 1,215 rushing yards and 19 touchdowns on 129 attempts.
Quarterback Tye Bradley threw for 93 yards and one touchdown while rushing for 64 yards and two touchdowns.
Ethan Reiter hauled in one touchdown while gaining 70 yards on four catches.
Denver closed out the season with a 6-2 record, finishing third in the district behind Aplington-Parkersburg and Dike-New Hartford. The Cyclones will begin its journey to the UNI Dome on Friday in an away game against Columbus Catholic.
Denver.................... 14 14 0 15 – 43
South Hardin…........ 7 0 7 13 – 26
Sports Editor
