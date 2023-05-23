DENVER - Not even a slow start could slow down the Cyclones on Tuesday night against the Sailors of Columbus Catholic.
Over the first 12 minutes of the game, Denver was able to get some good shots on goal, but were unable to find string until Lexi Gehrke was able to sneak the ball around the Columbus Catholic keeper to put the Cyclones ahead 1-0.
Just 10 minutes later, Anna Mulert was able to put on some nice moves in the box to get the second goal of the game to put the Cyclones ahead 2-0 with 17 minutes to play.
Over the remainder of the first half, Denver was able to get three or four solid chances on extending their lead, but the Sailor keeper was on point and stopped every shot to send the game into halftime with Denver leading 2-0.
"I told the girls at halftime that we needed to continue to compete," head coach Derek Krebsbach (DK) said. "We needed to start fast and get the third goal because their [Columbus Catholic] heads will go down."
The offensive pressure went on another level for the Cyclones early in the second half as they peppered the Sailor keeper with shots in the first 10 minutes of the second half, but no shots were able to find the back of the net.
The good offense continued over the next 10 minutes as well with multiple crossers going through the box for Denver, but no feet were able to find the ball for the goal.
With just over 12 minutes to play in the game, Alyssa Harberts put the keeper on skates for a nice goal to put the Cyclones ahead 3-0 and they went on to win by the same score.
Although the first 12 minutes of the game were not what the Cyclones were looking for, once things started clicking, there was no going back for them.
"I'm feeling really good," DK said. "We started a little slow, worked our way into competing 50/50 balls and winning those balls. Once we started doing that, we took control of the game and didn't look back."
With the win on Tuesday, the Cyclones advance to the regional final game against Hudson on Thursday. With a win on Thursday, Denver would advance to their first state appearance since the 2017 season, but they have been preparing for this moment all season.
"We've set goals as a team," DK said. "We've talked about this for a long time so the girls are very focused."
The Cyclones will host Hudson on Thursday with the game starting at 7 p.m.