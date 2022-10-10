The game is won in the trenches and that adage is as old as the game itself.
Waverly-Shell Rock and Denver both showed the importance of good offensive line play on Friday night.
The Cyclone offensive line has hit its stride the last three games, blocking for a total of 1,028 rushing yards in three straight wins.
Logan Beaty, a junior offensive lineman for the Cyclones, is happy with the squad’s play of late and the understands the importance of a strong front on both sides of the ball.
“It has been our goal all year,” Beaty said. “We’ve wanted to push the ball up the middle. Our heart comes from our o-line and everything is won between the trenches.”
Ethan Schoville has been the benefactor of the great o-line play, racking up 546 yards in the last three games. Schoville also leads the team with 997 yards and 16 touchdowns.
“The line did their job [on Friday],” Schoville said. “They opened up holes and had some good blocks on the outside. At that point it is just a track race for me.”
The I-formation was a big point of interest for the Cyclones this past week in practice and they made the plays needed for the big 309 rushing yard game they had.
“Schoville and our o-line worked all week on the I-formation, coming down hill, running hard and playing till the whistle,” head coach Rhett Barrett said.
Chris Haislet, a senior on the offensive line for Denver, has seen a lot of improvement from the squad upfront as the season has progressed.
“We have been getting after it at practice pushing each other and making each other better,” Haislet said. “We have been getting off the ball a lot better and it’s been a team effort all around. We had to change our mindset and know before every play that you are going to win that play and drive your guy off the ball! We have been working as a cohesive group and we all push each other and rushing for over 300 yards over a good Dike-New Hartford team really gets us fired up! It shows what we are capable of when we play to our potential!”
The Go-Hawks have relied heavily on the run game on the way to a perfect 7-0 record on the season.
Against Mason City on Friday night, W-SR rushed for 354 yards as a team. This is the most yards in a game this season for W-SR and the second time the team has rushed for over 300 yards, the last time being in the season opener against Waukon where the team rushed for 334 yards.
In an interview earlier this season after a win over Crestwood, running back McCrae Hagarty gave credit to his offensive line after his standout performance.
“My o-line did a great job,” Hagarty said. “They work hard every day of the week. They lift every day of the week and they do the best job ever.”
Being on the offensive line is a thankless job most of the time. It is tough, gritty work that most players aren’t cut out for. The area running backs clearly understand where their success starts and ends, which is the offensive lines, and thank them for the hard work they do inside the trenches.