DENVER - It was strictly business for the Denver softball team on Friday night.
In the first round of playoffs, the young team was looking for a round one win against the Pirates of Postville.
Denver's Brilee Ackerson was nearly perfect on Friday night and in the top of the first inning, she struck out two Postville batters and only faced three batters.
At the plate, she helped herself out with an RBI single to left field and Bailey Nuss followed that up with a double in the gap to score two more runs and Denver took a 3-0 lead.
Myia Rosecrans jumped in on the action with a two RBI single up the middle and with the bases loaded, Mylee Thurm drove in two more. In the next at-bat, Alayna Akers hit a sacrifice fly to center field and it was 8-0 with just one out in the bottom of the first.
Brooke Bonnette had one of the hardest hit balls of the night right at the third baseman, but she was unable to get control of it and it scored one run.
Overall, the Cyclones sent 14 batters to the plate in the first inning and they led 9-0 going into the second inning.
The Pirates were able to get their first base runner of the game, but Ackerson struck out the next batter to keep it at 9-0.
With the bases loaded in the bottom of the second, Akers drew a bases loaded walk and in the next at-bat, Alyssa Harberts scored on a passed ball to make it 11-0.
Ackerson drove in one more run to make it 12-0 and the Cyclones just needed three outs in the top of the third to end the game.
The Pirates went down in order to end the game with Denver winning 12-0 and advancing to the second round of the playoffs.
"It feels good to get the win," head coach Kevin Ackerson said. "It feels nice to get wins like these, because these girls have been on the other side of that quite a bit this year. They took care of business and were ready to go. I can't complain one bit about it."
Throughout the season, patience at the plate has been an issue for the Cyclones, but in the last couple of weeks, their strikeout numbers have dropped dramatically and on Friday, they didn't strikeout a single time.
"We've been preaching plate discipline, working counts and shortening up with two strikes," Ackerson said. "We've just been building up that IQ throughout the year. Unfortunately, sometimes you have to get burned by it to learn from it. Our strikeouts have decreased immensely throughout the season. We just need to get some better contact in there."
With the win, the Cyclones advance to round two where they will play Wapsie Valley on July 5.
The two teams faced off earlier in the year with the Warriors coming away with the 11-2 win over the Cyclones.
"We're just going to keep doing what we've been doing," Ackerson said. "Just keep focusing on situational, working on batting, pitching and our defense. Just keep locating for the pitching and trusting the defense and taking our medicine when needed. I feel really good about where we are at and how we've come along this season. We are excited for Wednesday."
Notable Statlines
Brilee Ackerson: 2-3, 2 RBI, 1 run scored
Bailey Nuss: 1-2, 1 double, 2 RBI, 1 run scored
Mylee Thurm: 1-2, 2 RBI, 2 runs scored
Denver Pitching
Brilee Ackerson: 3 innings pitched, 0 hits allowed, 4 strikeouts, 1 walked batter, 0 earned runs. Credited with the win.
Postville.... 0 0 0 - 0
Denver...... 9 3 x - 12