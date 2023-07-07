FAIRBANK - It was a season of learning for the Cyclones.
On Thursday night, Denver saw their season end to rival, Wapsie Valley, in six innings by a score of 14-4.
"The score wasn't as close as the game felt at times," head coach Kevin Ackerson said. "We got on base early and often, but we weren't as clean on defense and we didn't pitch our best game either."
Elle Voy got the Warriors on the board first with a big bomb to right field that landed in the football practice field beyond the fence.
"Our pitching performance was a big credit to them [Wapsie Valley]," Ackerson said. "They hit the ball well and put pressure on us with small ball to move runners. We knew what they were capable of and what they were about and they just did a better job at out executing us."
Alayna Akers has been improving all season, and as the leadoff hitter this year, she batted .369 with 18 RBI, including three on Thursday night. But she isn't the only one ready to break through.
"I think we have a few that really stepped up this year and are primed for a good year next year," Ackerson said. "Alayna Akers, who didn't play a lot last year, she was ready to go right away. I thought last year she was ready, and I was excited to give her the opportunity and she ran with it.
"Mylee Thurm also had a huge year this year. I look for a couple kids that are building right now that maybe didn't have the biggest statistical year this year. Myia Rosecrans is primed for a huge year. Channing Johnson took major strides and I expect them to go to the next level from where they are today."
Ackerson's first year as head coach ended with an 11-22 record, a four win decrease from a year before, but it is a minor setback for a major comeback.
"I learned a lot this year," Ackerson said. "You can start from how you structure practices and how each kid can be different and I learned that from coaching other stuff. I would probably format things a little different in the future.
"There were some times that I left pitchers out there a little longer, but I was thinking more end game, letting them work through some stuff and not giving them an out. We will sit down as a coaching staff to talk about what worked, what didn't and how we can improve from there. Fortunately for me, I've got a great group of kids and athletes around me."