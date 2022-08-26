After falling to eventual champions, Dike-New Hartford, in the semifinals of last year's state tournament, the Denver Cyclone volleyball team started their season by hosting a quad with Charles City, Lisbon and New Hampton.
Their first matchup was against the Comets from Charles City and it was tight throughout the entire match.
The Cyclones jumped out in the first set and took the early lead 5-2.
After a powerful spike from Kayla Knowles, Denver took a 10-7 lead. And after the Comets scored three straight point, the Cyclones took their first timeout of the game.
The timeout seemed to fire up the Cyclones as they rattled off five straight points and forced the Comets to take a timeout.
With the score being 15-9, Charles City scored a quick point after the timeout. Denver then scored five more straight points to have the set score at 20-10 before the Comets took another timeout.
Denver would go on to take the first set of their season by a score of 25-12.
The second set saw both teams battling for position with neither able to gain an edge. The score was tied at 6-6 before Denver took an edge, and the lead, 11-9.
Charles City started to roll and took the advantage, 19-15, before Denver took their second timeout of the set.
The Cyclones started to make a comeback, but were still down 22-21 and they ultimately fell short in set two, 25-23.
With the game tied at 1-1, Denver jumped ahead 6-2 in the third set which goes to 15.
Charles City made a comeback and took the lead 11-10. They went on to win the final set, and the match by a score of 15-12.
Game two of the quad was against the number eight ranked team in 3A, New Hampton.
The loss in their first game kickstarted the Cyclones in the first set of the game as they jumped out to a 5-0 lead early.
The dominance in set one didn't stop as Denver went up 15-8. A timeout by New Hampton with the score 21-10 was for naught. Denver took set one by a score of 25-17.
Denver remained hot in set two, jumping ahead 6-1. They continued to pull away, going up 14-4.
The Chickasaws started to mount a comeback, pulling within five points, 18-13.
The sweep of New Hampton was complete with a final score of 25-23, 2-0 in sets.
The third and final game of the night was against the number five ranked team in 2A, Lisbon.
Denver was up to the task against one of the toughest teams in the state. The Cyclones took set one by a score of 25-18.
In set two, Denver capped off the sweep in a close set, 25-23, to go 2-1 on the day to start their season.
Denver will play next in a triangular against Sumner-Fredericksburg and AGWSR on Aug. 30.