After dropping the last two games, the Denver Cyclones got back to what they do best: running the ball and playing tough defense.
Central Springs began with the ball and moved the ball methodically across midfield with 10:39 left in the first quarter.
The Cyclones flexed their tough defense with a fourth down stop on their own 24-yard line to get the ball for the first time.
Evan Dorn exploded on the outside for a long run that put Denver on the Panther 27-yard line. Just two plays later, Ethan Schoville scored the first of his four touchdowns on the night, a 15-yard run through multiple defenders.
With the Cyclones ahead 7-0 in the first quarter, Kasey Wirtjes intercepted the ball and returned it to the Panther 20-yard line. On the return Wirtjes fumbled the ball but Denver was able to recover the ball. Schoville found the endzone for the second time on a 7 yard run to put Denver up 14-0 with 3:42 left in the first quarter.
Central Springs was able to run the ball across midfield in the next drive but Denver stopped them and forced a punt. Dorn returned the ball to the Cyclone 40-yard line.
Schoville found the endzone for the third time on a 58-yard explosion to give Denver the 21-0 lead with 49 seconds left in the first quarter.
The Panthers moved the ball near midfield but Denver forced a punt, but Dorn fumbled the ball on the first play of the drive and Central Springs recovered the ball.
The Cyclones were able to get the ball back without allowing a point and Schoville Madden-hit-sticked a Panther defender for a 79-yard touchdown run to put Denver up 28-0 with 6:35 left in the half.
With just two minutes left in the half, Tye Bradley tossed up a beautiful ball to Ethan Reiter who drove and made a spectacular one handed catch in the endzone for a touchdown. The extra point was good giving Denver the 35-0 advantage going into half.
Schoville ended the first half with an impressive four touchdowns and it was the boost that they Cyclones needed in a bounce back game.
"Having 4 touchdowns in the first half was all due to my guys upfront dominating their blocks and opening up the defense as well as the backfield blocking just as well," Schoville said."Having that burst of energy was just what we needed after the last two weeks to get our team back on the path we’re supposed to be."
In the third quarter, Dorn found the endzone for the first time with a 26-yard run to put Denver up 42-0 with 10:02 left in the quarter.
On the next Panther possession, Isaac Larson got his hands on the first of two interceptions and returned it across midfield. The following Cyclone possession failed to score any points giving Central Springs the ball back.
Larson intercepted a Panther pass for the second time near the end of the third quarter and returned it inside the 20-yard line.
Back-up quarterback, Jaxson Sanderson, was the final Cyclone to find the endzone, doing it twice on the ground to give Denver the 56-0 homecoming win over Central Springs.
A senior year homecoming win that included four touchdowns means more to him than just the stats.
"With it being homecoming, the four touchdowns were just a bonus," Schoville said. "A lot of the younger guys got to play considerable snaps in front of the home crowd after having to play scout for the past couple weeks which is what it’s all about to me as an upperclassman on the team."
Denver.................... 21 14 14 7 – 56
Central Springs…..... 0 0 0 0 – 0