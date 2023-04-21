DENVER- In the lone home meet of the season for the Cyclones, they were looking for a good showing.
Tripoli and Wapsie Valley boys track and field teams were also in attendance.
Denver
In the 100-meter dash, Ethan Schoville blasted down the track en route to a fourth place finish with a time of 11.75.
Schoville did one place better in the 200, coming in third with a time of 23.49, two-tenths of a second behind first place. Teagan Palmer also cracked the top five, coming in fifth place in 24.22.
Ethan Reiter had a good showing in the 400, crossing the line in second place with a time of 53.95.
The 800 saw Christian Brown beat out the competition en route to a first place finish with a time of 2:07.24.
Neal Pinter finished in fifth place of the 1600, crossing the line in 4:53.08.
In the 110 hurdles, Kasey Wirtjes was able to not only automatically qualify for the Drake Relays, but he also broke the school record with a time of 14.73, beating the Relay time of 14.80.
Evan Dorn also ran in the same race and he finished in third place with a time of 15.77.
In the long jump, Keaton Rothmeyer finished in third place with a leap of 19-05.00.
Wirtjes got another win in the high jump with an impressive leap of 6-01.00. He attempted to break his PR of 6-02.00, but was unable to cross the bar.
Teammate Isaac Larson finished in fifth place with a height of 5-08.00.
In the 4x100 relay, the Cyclones finished in second place with a time of 45.63.
The 4x800 Denver team was able to cross the line in third place with a time of 8:46.17.
In the sprint medley relay, the Cyclones battled throughout the race and came in third place with a time of 1:42.10.
The shuttle hurdle team grabbed a gold medal with a time of 1:01.72.
The Cyclones finished in first place with 131 team points, 19 more than second place Grundy Center.
Tripoli
Rowan Carlson continued his great sprint season with a second place finish in the 100 with a time of 11.55.
Carlson was also able to finish in fourth place of the 200 with a time of 24.01.
In the shot put, Oakley Semelroth had a throw of 45-06.75, which placed him third in the event.
Semelroth also had a good showing in the discus with a throw of 139-03.25, good for fifth place.
In the 4x100, the Panthers snagged fifth place with a time of 46.22.
Tripoli also finished in fourth place with a time of 1:37.19 in the 4x200.
The Panthers finished in seventh place with 44 team points.
Wapsie Valley
The 4x400 Warrior team was able to grab fourth place with a time of 3:44.31.
In the 4x800, Wapsie Valley finished in first place with a time of 8:41.28, three seconds faster than second place.
The Warriors had a tough showing with only two top five finishes and they finished with 35 points, which placed them 10th.