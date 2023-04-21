DENVER- In the lone home meet of the season for the Cyclones, they were looking for a good showing. 

Tripoli and Wapsie Valley boys track and field teams were also in attendance. 

Denver

In the 100-meter dash, Ethan Schoville blasted down the track en route to a fourth place finish with a time of 11.75. 

Schoville did one place better in the 200, coming in third with a time of 23.49, two-tenths of a second behind first place. Teagan Palmer also cracked the top five, coming in fifth place in 24.22. 

Ethan Reiter had a good showing in the 400, crossing the line in second place with a time of 53.95. 

The 800 saw Christian Brown beat out the competition en route to a first place finish with a time of 2:07.24. 

Neal Pinter finished in fifth place of the 1600, crossing the line in 4:53.08. 

In the 110 hurdles, Kasey Wirtjes was able to not only automatically qualify for the Drake Relays, but he also broke the school record with a time of 14.73, beating the Relay time of 14.80. 

Evan Dorn also ran in the same race and he finished in third place with a time of 15.77. 

In the long jump, Keaton Rothmeyer finished in third place with a leap of 19-05.00. 

Wirtjes got another win in the high jump with an impressive leap of 6-01.00. He attempted to break his PR of 6-02.00, but was unable to cross the bar. 

Teammate Isaac Larson finished in fifth place with a height of 5-08.00. 

In the 4x100 relay, the Cyclones finished in second place with a time of 45.63. 

The 4x800 Denver team was able to cross the line in third place with a time of 8:46.17. 

In the sprint medley relay, the Cyclones battled throughout the race and came in third place with a time of 1:42.10. 

The shuttle hurdle team grabbed a gold medal with a time of 1:01.72. 

The Cyclones finished in first place with 131 team points, 19 more than second place Grundy Center. 

Tripoli

Rowan Carlson continued his great sprint season with a second place finish in the 100 with a time of 11.55. 

Carlson was also able to finish in fourth place of the 200 with a time of 24.01. 

In the shot put, Oakley Semelroth had a throw of 45-06.75, which placed him third in the event. 

Semelroth also had a good showing in the discus with a throw of 139-03.25, good for fifth place. 

In the 4x100, the Panthers snagged fifth place with a time of 46.22. 

Tripoli also finished in fourth place with a time of 1:37.19 in the 4x200. 

The Panthers finished in seventh place with 44 team points. 

Wapsie Valley

The 4x400 Warrior team was able to grab fourth place with a time of 3:44.31. 

In the 4x800, Wapsie Valley finished in first place with a time of 8:41.28, three seconds faster than second place. 

The Warriors had a tough showing with only two top five finishes and they finished with 35 points, which placed them 10th. 

