Denver- It was a tale of two halves for the lady Cyclones.
The game started off with Jesup taking a 7-0 lead and Grace Hennessy started to close the gap with five points, tightening the gap to 10-5.
With a Digital Only subscription, you'll receive unlimited access to our website and e-edition. Our digital products are available 24/7 and are accessible anywhere, anytime.
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please call our customer service team at 319-352-3334 or email legals@waverlynewspapers.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Day Pass
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|1 Month
|$6.99
|for 31 days
|3 Months
|$20.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$40.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$69.00
|for 365 days
As a current print subscriber, you receive 24/7 access to our website and online e-edition at no additional charge. All you have to do is activate your access. To activate digital access, you will need your account number. You can find your account number on any recent subscription notice or bill.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Denver- It was a tale of two halves for the lady Cyclones.
The game started off with Jesup taking a 7-0 lead and Grace Hennessy started to close the gap with five points, tightening the gap to 10-5.
With time winding down in the first quarter, the J-Hawks continued to hold a double-digit lead, 17-5 and it took a 17-9 lead into the second quarter. Hennessy led the cyclones with five points and Mylee Thurm pitched in two points of her own.
Jesup kept its foot on the gas, taking a 24-9 lead early in the first. Macy Matthias hit her first three of the game to cut the lead to 38-18 late in the second quarter. Matthias stayed hot behind the arc, hitting another three to put the score at 40-21 at halftime.
The second half saw the Cyclones come out with a different fire. Denver started off the second half with an 11-2 run to trail by 10, 42-32. Jesup was able to hold onto the now small lead going into the fourth quarter, 50-32. Hennessy and Matthias were tied with the most points on the team with nine a piece.
"We are a bit inexperienced and at times it's going to look a little rough," head coach Joe Frost said. "It was good to see the girls come right back and make some good changes half to half."
Matthias hit her fourth three of the day to cut the lead to 56-41 and the Cyclones went on another 11-4 run to chip away at the lead again and make the score 60-52 with just under 3 minutes left to play.
Matthias fouled out with 15 points as the Cyclones trailed 60-54. Aubrey Decker hit a last second three pointer, but there wasn't enough time for another shot and Jesup escaped with the 63-60 win.
"We are going to need to start better in the future," Frost said. "At least we saw some things to build off of."
Hennessy finished with 22 points to lead all scorers after coming into the game averaging 26 points per game so far this season.
Denver will hit the court next Tuesday against conference rival Dike-New Hartford in an away game.
Sports Editor
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Plentiful sunshine. High 28F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.
Clear skies. Low 17F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Mainly sunny. High 41F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.