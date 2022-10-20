Denver- The Denver Cyclones received a bye for the first round of 2A Region 5 playoff volleyball, and hosted South Winneshiek for round two. 

The Cyclones started off red hot, falling behind 1-0, but scoring the next eight points to take an 8-1 lead and forcing the Warriors to take a timeout. Denver ended up scoring a total of 10 points in-a-row and led 10-2. 