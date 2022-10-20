Denver- The Denver Cyclones received a bye for the first round of 2A Region 5 playoff volleyball, and hosted South Winneshiek for round two.
The Cyclones started off red hot, falling behind 1-0, but scoring the next eight points to take an 8-1 lead and forcing the Warriors to take a timeout. Denver ended up scoring a total of 10 points in-a-row and led 10-2.
South Winn took its second timeout down 14-3 and Denver scored six straight out of the timeout, taking a 20-3 advantage. The Cyclones had troubled closing out set one as the Warriors closed the gap to 24-12 before a dig attempt went wide. Denver took set one 25-12. Kayla Knowles ended the first set with eight kills.
Denver continued to dominate in set two, taking 5-3 and 10-5 leads. South Winn took a timeout down 15-6 and an ace from Lexi Gehrke gave Denver the 21-6 advantage. The Warriors committed an error, handing Denver the 25-8 set two victory, extending the match lead to 2-0.
In set three, Knowles killed her 15th ball of the night to extend the lead to 5-2. The Warriors trailed 10-5, and again 15-6 when it called a timeout. A long volley ended the night with Denver winning 25-10 and 3-0 in sets.
Knowles ended the night with 18 kills.
The was the first game in over a week for the Cyclones and head coach, Jamie Johnson, was happy to get back out.
"It was great to get the girls back on the court competing last night," Johnson said. "Collectively they did a phenomenal job and I was happy to see some of the things we are working on being implemented into match play. Lexi Gehrke was our defensive leader out there last night with eight digs. Her focus and quickness are huge for us!"
The Cyclones will face off against Aplington-Parkersburg Oct. 24 in Denver with a 7 p.m. start time.